Maitri Health Technologies Adds Certified Disinfectant and Sanitizer To Global Healthcare Supply Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri") (CSE: MTEC), a global platform for healthcare supply security, announces the availability of Envirocleanse-A disinfectant and Candid Clean sanitizer. The cleaning and safety solutions are both Health Canada-certified and help expand Maitri's personal protective equipment (PPE) offering and product platform.

Envirocleanse-A, a subsidiary of Charter Brokerage a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a commercial disinfectant, registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Canada to kill SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Envirocleanse-A is 100 times more effective than bleach, yet is non-toxic, biodegradable and does not require masks, gloves or other safety equipment to apply – it's harmless to humans, animals and the environment and is Federal Drug Administration (FDA) acknowledged to be safe and effective for use directly on food and food contact surfaces. Maitri has partnered with CleanTerra Services Ltd. to supply the product both Nationally and Internationally.

"We were very selective in choosing a disinfectant for our product platform," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Maitri. "Many cleaning products are corrosive and damaging to tables, chairs, counters or other surfaces, and worse, potentially dangerous for users and the environment. Other disinfectants are complicated to mix or dilute. Envirocleanse-A eliminates all those issues."

CleanTerra is ideal for industries where high-traffic and high-touch surfaces require diligent disinfecting – tourism and hospitality; airlines and public transit, restaurants, bars and entertainment; retail; healthcare and education; fitness facilities, and private sector office and commercial operations.

Maitri also announces the availability of Candid Clean, a Canadian-made, 75%-Isopropanol-based spray hand sanitizer. Candid Clean evaporates quickly, does not dry out hands and comes in a variety of scents. It also has shelf life of three years.

"Hand sanitizer is a key part of a safety routine and we're pleased to offer a superior solution that people will want to use. Candid Clean is gentle on the hands and strong enough to be used as a disinfectant," said Morton.

These new disinfectant and sanitizer solutions join Maitri's 3D facial masks and Win-Shield face shields in the Company's comprehensive suite of domestically-manufactured PPE. The 3D family of masks offer a selection of certified surgical masks, and the innovative Win-Shield™ face shield features a patent-pending design and additional personal protection.

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca/

