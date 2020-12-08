Hershey Announces Departure of General Counsel Damien Atkins

HERSHEY, Pa., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced that Damien Atkins, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will be resigning due to family illness effective January 31, 2021. In connection with his pending resignation, Mr. Atkins will step down from his General Counsel and Secretary role immediately and will focus on the transition of his responsibilities until his departure. James Turoff, currently Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, will serve as Acting General Counsel as the company completes its internal and external search process for Atkins' successor.

Atkins joined Hershey in 2018. In his role, Atkins led Hershey's legal, government relations, corporate security and corporate secretary teams. He and his team helped protect the company during these socially and economically tumultuous times and navigate Hershey's continued expansion into the better-for-you snacking category.

"Damien has been a true enterprise leader within Hershey, and he will be missed," said Michele Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Hershey Company. "In addition to his legal expertise, Damien has strengthened the partnership with our commercial operations and been a champion for talent development and inclusion in and outside of the company."

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit: www.thehersheycompany.com

SOURCE The Hershey Company