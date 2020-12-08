BIOREM Announces Successful Demonstration Projects Assessing Novel Biological Processes for the Mitigation of Industrial VOC Emissions

GUELPH, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced the successful completion of two research projects for the mitigation of volatile organic compounds from complex industrial gas emissions. Both projects were to assess and compare the efficacy of BIOREM's enhanced biological processes against legacy abatement technologies.

Historically, thermal oxidation or chemical scrubbing has been utilized for mitigating complex industrial emissions. The high operating costs, safety concerns and generation of secondary contaminants all contribute to very large carbon footprints for these technologies. Industry is currently engaged in the pursuit of solutions that vastly reduce the climate change impacts of their operations and looking for safe, cost effective and reliable alternatives.

Late in 2019, in partnership with Samsung, BIOREM installed a novel biological system at one of their semiconductor facilities in South Korea. The engineering of the process and equipment was completed in North America, while the procurement and delivery of the prototype system leveraged BIOREM's supply chain and manufacturing capabilities in China. With a year of operating data, the performance of the system exceeded expectations and the unit was purchased by Samsung to continue to mitigate process emissions.

In early 2020, at the invitation of SABIC Innovative Plastics (China)Co. Ltd. ("SABIC"), BIOREM's North American and Asian engineering teams successfully designed and implemented another novel application of environmental biotechnology at a SABIC production facility in China. The system was designed to use biological processes to remove gaseous phase emissions associated with the production of specialty thermoplastics at the facility. Performance on this demonstration project has also exceeded expectations and is expected to lead to full scale implementation of the technology.

"Both of these successful demonstration projects encapsulate the strengths of BIOREM: innovative solutions; world-class engineering; as well as resilient supply chains and manufacturing, said Derek S. Webb, CEO of BIOREM. They also demonstrate BIOREM's ability to work closely with industry and government to develop solutions to address current air quality and climate change challenges."

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a South Korean multinational company headquartered in Yeongtong District of Suwon. They have assembly plants and sales networks in 74 countries and employ around 290,000 people. It is the world's largest manufacturer of consumer electronics and the world's second largest technology company by revenue.

SABIC Innovative Plastics (China)Co. Ltd is a division of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) a Saudi Arabian multinational chemical manufacturing company which is a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco. It is active in petrochemicals, chemicals, industrial polymers, fertilizers and metals. Today the company has operations in over 50 countries and employ around 33,000 people.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1500 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on BIOREM is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

