  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BIOREM Announces Successful Demonstration Projects Assessing Novel Biological Processes for the Mitigation of Industrial VOC Emissions

December 08, 2020 | About: TSXV:BRM -1.18%

PR Newswire

GUELPH, ON, Dec. 8, 2020

GUELPH, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced the successful completion of two research projects for the mitigation of volatile organic compounds from complex industrial gas emissions. Both projects were to assess and compare the efficacy of BIOREM's enhanced biological processes against legacy abatement technologies.

Historically, thermal oxidation or chemical scrubbing has been utilized for mitigating complex industrial emissions. The high operating costs, safety concerns and generation of secondary contaminants all contribute to very large carbon footprints for these technologies. Industry is currently engaged in the pursuit of solutions that vastly reduce the climate change impacts of their operations and looking for safe, cost effective and reliable alternatives.

Late in 2019, in partnership with Samsung, BIOREM installed a novel biological system at one of their semiconductor facilities in South Korea. The engineering of the process and equipment was completed in North America, while the procurement and delivery of the prototype system leveraged BIOREM's supply chain and manufacturing capabilities in China. With a year of operating data, the performance of the system exceeded expectations and the unit was purchased by Samsung to continue to mitigate process emissions.

In early 2020, at the invitation of SABIC Innovative Plastics (China)Co. Ltd. ("SABIC"), BIOREM's North American and Asian engineering teams successfully designed and implemented another novel application of environmental biotechnology at a SABIC production facility in China. The system was designed to use biological processes to remove gaseous phase emissions associated with the production of specialty thermoplastics at the facility. Performance on this demonstration project has also exceeded expectations and is expected to lead to full scale implementation of the technology.

"Both of these successful demonstration projects encapsulate the strengths of BIOREM: innovative solutions; world-class engineering; as well as resilient supply chains and manufacturing, said Derek S. Webb, CEO of BIOREM. They also demonstrate BIOREM's ability to work closely with industry and government to develop solutions to address current air quality and climate change challenges."

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a South Korean multinational company headquartered in Yeongtong District of Suwon. They have assembly plants and sales networks in 74 countries and employ around 290,000 people. It is the world's largest manufacturer of consumer electronics and the world's second largest technology company by revenue.

SABIC Innovative Plastics (China)Co. Ltd is a division of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) a Saudi Arabian multinational chemical manufacturing company which is a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco. It is active in petrochemicals, chemicals, industrial polymers, fertilizers and metals. Today the company has operations in over 50 countries and employ around 33,000 people.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1500 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on BIOREM is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biorem-announces-successful-demonstration-projects-assessing-novel-biological-processes-for-the-mitigation-of-industrial-voc-emissions-301188318.html

SOURCE Biorem Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)