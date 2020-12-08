Parsons Awarded $32M Contract for Continued Program Management Expertise by San Bernardino County Transportation Authority

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been awarded a $32 million contract by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) to support administration of a $4.3 billion program to improve transportation and traffic management programs in the county. The five-year contract will support program and project management for freeways, interchanges, grade separations and other projects.

"We have worked with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority for more than 10 years, and we are proud to have their sustained confidence," said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president, mobility solutions market for Parsons. "We look forward to continuing to help the Authority improve the quality of life and mobility in San Bernardino County through safe, efficient and environmentally responsible transportation options."

The contract includes support for project management, project controls, contracts management and program level activities including quality management and document control.

