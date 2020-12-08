  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Parsons Awarded $32M Contract for Continued Program Management Expertise by San Bernardino County Transportation Authority

December 08, 2020

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 8, 2020

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been awarded a $32 million contract by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) to support administration of a $4.3 billion program to improve transportation and traffic management programs in the county. The five-year contract will support program and project management for freeways, interchanges, grade separations and other projects.

"We have worked with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority for more than 10 years, and we are proud to have their sustained confidence," said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president, mobility solutions market for Parsons. "We look forward to continuing to help the Authority improve the quality of life and mobility in San Bernardino County through safe, efficient and environmentally responsible transportation options."

The contract includes support for project management, project controls, contracts management and program level activities including quality management and document control.

To learn more about Parsons' critical infrastructure expertise, visit Parsons.com/markets/critical-infrastructure/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedInand Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

