Martha Stewart CBD Arrives at The Vitamin Shoppe Just in Time for the Holidays

The Martha Stewart CBD collection is now available at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, both online and at 580+ retail locations nationwide, and features Martha's new 15-Flavor 60-Count CBD Gummy Sampler, perfect for holiday gifting

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and vaporization device company announced today that The Vitamin Shoppe is the first national retailer to carry the full line of Martha Stewart CBD wellness products – just in time for the busy, and often stressful, holiday season.

"When I created this new line of CBD products, it was important that the assortment be delicious and elegant, but also affordable and accessible. I'm thrilled that our customers will now be able to shop our CBD collection at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores nationwide," said Martha Stewart. "It is easier than ever to treat yourself and your loved ones to the wellness benefits of CBD and my new gummy sampler, inspired by flavors from my garden, makes the perfect holiday gift this season."

The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements will carry the complete assortment of Martha Stewart CBD products, developed in collaboration with Canopy Growth Corporation and Marquee Brands. The products are available at over 580 "CBD HQ" locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements as well as online at www.vitaminshoppe.com. The product line includes:

Martha Stewart CBD Special Edition 15-Flavor Wellness Gummy Sampler Box (at select locations)

Martha Stewart CBD 10mg Wellness Gummies in Citrus Medley and Berry Medley

Martha Stewart CBD 750mg Oil Drops in Blood Orange, Meyer Lemon and Unflavored

and Unflavored Martha Stewart CBD 25mg Softgels

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented, "The Vitamin Shoppe's CBD HQ is the industry-leading destination for trusted CBD hemp extract products. We are thrilled to be the first national retailer to offer Martha Stewart's distinctive and delectable product offering. With her consummate vision and taste, Martha Stewart and her partner Canopy Growth have created a truly innovative product range that will resonate with our customers' search for wellness solutions crafted with the highest levels of quality. I'm delighted to welcome Martha Stewart CBD to the trusted family of brands at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements."

Martha Stewart's portfolio of gourmet wellness supplements are specially formulated in collaboration with the cannabinoid scientists at Canopy Growth to deliver a delicious and consistent daily dose of pure, premium CBD isolate. The products are naturally flavored and are made in the U.S. with hemp-derived CBD isolate. The result is pure, safe and great-tasting CBD products that are easy to incorporate into your daily wellness routine.

"The Vitamin Shoppe is one of the nation's most recognized and trusted names when it comes to supplement retailers with convenient locations all over the country," said Canopy Growth CEO David Klein. "We are pleased to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe to make Martha Stewart CBD more accessible to consumers across the U.S. at the height of this year's holiday shopping season."

To celebrate Martha Stewart CBD's launch at The Vitamin Shoppe, holiday shoppers will receive 25% off all Martha Stewart wellness products purchased online through December 30, 2020 using promo code MARTHA25 as part of a special introductory offer.

For more information or to purchase Martha Stewart CBD, visit your local The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements store, or buy online atwww.vitaminshoppe.com. Martha Stewart CBD is also available at Canopy Growth's one-stop ecommerce destination www.shopcanopy.com and at www.marthastewartcbd.com.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e- commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 720 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward– looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward–looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martha-stewart-cbd-arrives-at-the-vitamin-shoppe-just-in-time-for-the-holidays-301187849.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation