Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Extends Global Platform With New Data Centre In Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company (NYSE: DLR) and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, announced today it has begun construction on its third data centre in Denmark. The new facility will be developed in three phases and is expected to support the delivery of nearly 7,000 square metres of total equipped space and over 14 megawatts of customer capacity when fully built out. The first phase is expected to provide approximately 2,300 square metres of equipped space and is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2022.

The new CPH3 data centre will be located adjacent to the existing CPH1 and CPH2 facilities on the Interxion Copenhagen campus at the industrial park in Ballerup and represents a strategic expansion of PlatformDIGITAL® in Denmark. Customers will benefit from Interxion's position as one of the best-connected data and network hubs in the Nordic region, while leveraging Digital Realty's global PlatformDIGITAL® spanning 24 countries across six continents.

According to Digital Realty's recently published Data Gravity Index DGx™, data gravity intensity is projected to more than double annually through 2024, and is expected to grow faster across the EMEA region than in either North America or Asia Pacific. In the upcoming version 1.5 release, the Data Gravity Index DGx™ will be expanded to assess the impact of data gravity on 23 distinct industries and across 53 global metros, including Copenhagen. Sign up here to receive the full Data Gravity Index DGx™ 1.5 report.

"Data is migrating away from on-premise data centres to the cloud," said Peder Bank, Nordics Managing Director, Interxion, A Digital Realty Company. "This trend, along with the exponential growth in the volume of data created, has prompted enterprises to harness the power of data gravity and deploy their critical infrastructure at key centres of data exchange. Interxion's Copenhagen campus forms a key hub at the heart of digital Denmark, which offers a uniquely attractive business climate. Given the rich community of network hubs directly accessible on PlatformDIGITAL from Copenhagen, customers can reach 80% of Europe's GDP in less than 25 milliseconds."

Interxion offers direct access to Azure ExpressRoute to facilitate the extension of on-premise networks into the Microsoft cloud using the only dark fiber connectivity available in Denmark as well as dedicated network access to the AWS Cloud via AWS Direct Connect. In addition, Interxion provides access to 60 networks and internet service providers, four internet exchanges, the HAVFRUE/ AEC-2 transatlantic subsea cable and the major cloud providers. Interxion, a Digital Realty company, was recently named the leading connected data centre provider in EMEA, according to Cloudscene's H1, 2020 Data Centre Ecosystem Leaderboard, which ranks data centre operators based on the density of their facilities, service providers, network fabrics and cloud on-ramps.

