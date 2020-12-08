  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Curtis Mathes Expands Collaboration with Geneticist and Prominent Social Media Influencer

December 08, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TLED +0%

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 8, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation's (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) has expanded its collaboration with geneticist and social media influencer John 'The Jar' Charland, who can be followed on Instagram @johnthejar. Charland, a renowned cannabis cultivator and geneticist located in Oklahoma, currently utilizes CMGL's industry-leading horticultural LED grow lights and has committed to expanded use of the ETL-certified Harvester®, which was secured through CMGL's new equipment leasing program. 'The Jar' is most famous for procuring and revitalizing extremely rare cannabis genetics, such as the original OG Kush strain.

"The cannabis and hemp communities in Oklahoma have been extraordinarily receptive to the Harvester®," said Tina Crawford, Director of Operations at Curtis Mathes, "Through our leasing program we have removed some of the financial hurdles that have historically precluded folks from getting into cannabis cultivation and we're excited to play a facilitative role in such a rapidly growing market."

"Not only do we want to provide our customers with the best technology but we also strive to make their experience as affordable as possible," said Robert Manes, President & Chief Operating Officer of Curtis Mathes, "Our leasing program has been incredibly well-received as it provides our customers with the opportunity to significantly reduce their capital and operational expenditures."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Curtis Mathes Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curtis-mathes-expands-collaboration-with-geneticist-and-prominent-social-media-influencer-301188078.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation


