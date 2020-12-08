  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Acer Reports November Consolidated Revenues of NT$28.72 Billion, Up 40.6% Year-on-year

December 08, 2020 | About: TPE:2353 -1.28%

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2020

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for November at NT$28.72 billion, up 40.6% year-on-year (YoY) and by 12.5% month-on-month. Consolidated revenues for year-to-November reached NT$248.72 billion, up 17.9% YoY.

Business highlights include YoY revenue growth for:

  • Notebook PCs by 68.0% in November
  • Monitors by 34.9% in November
  • Gaming line[1] by 52.4% in November, and by 31.8% year-to-November
  • Chromebooks by 135.4% in November, and by 79.0% year-to-November
  • Thin and light notebooks by 53.0% year-to-November

The momentum of Acer's new initiatives continue:

  • Acer Synergy Tech is holding a competitive auction of 1,292,000 shares among its capital injection for its listing on the Taipei Exchange, which will end on December 9, 2 pm Taipei time
  • Weblink International received approval from the Taiwan Stock Exchange's listing review committee on December 2
  • GadgeTek revenues grew 76.6% year-to-November YoY

During the current pandemic, the demand for Acer products has remained higher than supply. Along with its partners' efforts, Acer has been selected among the top three for Supplier of the Year Awards in 2020, information technology category, by Euronics International, a European retail association in electrical goods.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2020 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-reports-november-consolidated-revenues-of-nt28-72-billion-up-40-6-year-on-year-301188108.html

SOURCE Acer


