  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Graham Griffin
Graham Griffin
Articles (113) 

Carl Icahn Further Cuts Tenneco Holding

Second small reduction in guru's auto parts manufacturer position

December 08, 2020 | About: TEN -2.95% IEP -0.39% HLF -1.04% LNG +2.21% OXY +5.17% CVI +2.6%

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) has revealed a reduction in his holding of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) according to GuruFocus' Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

The guru is known for taking activist positions in undervalued, struggling companies and working with management in order to improve profitability as well as unlock value for shareholders. He seeks to avoid consensus thinking and believes the momentum with trends will always fall apart.

On Dec. 3, Icahn made a small reduction in the holding for the second time in recent months. The guru sold 660,078 shares to slim the holding by 7.51%. During the day of the sale, the shares traded at an average price of $10.77 per share. Overall, the sale had an impact of -0.04% on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates Icahn has lost 54.16% during the lifetime of the holding.

185aec65a262ad76c8805e3c644b8755.png

Tenneco's emissions-control products meet strict air-quality legislation, optimize engine performance, improve fuel economy and acoustically tune engine sound to fit a vehicle's profile. Ride-control products enhance safety by enabling improved steering, braking and acceleration as well as improving ride comfort. Champion, Fel-Pro, Moog, Monroe and Walker are some of Tenneco's well-known aftermarket brands.

As of Dec. 8, the stock was trading at $10.40 per share with a market cap of $846.90 million. The GF Value Line shows the stock trading at a modestly undervalued level.

b279209485ef42c09d343fad46123866.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 10 out of 10. There are currently seven severe warning signs issued, including new long-term debt, assets growing faster than revenue and declining gross margin percentage. The weighted average cost of capital far exceeds the return on invested capital, which indicates the company will destroy value as it grows.

666c4ba7365417aa76b652f4330a017d.png

Icahn is currently the top shareholder with 9.98% of shares outstanding. Other top shareholders include Vanguard Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), Citigroup Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. (Trades, Portfolio).

Portfolio overview

At the end of the third quarter, Icahn's portfolio contained 16 stocks with no new holdings. It was valued at $17.37 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 3%. The top holdings are Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) and CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

0ba512706cb3cc8cbf77ccae3b05c1c4.png

By weight, the top three sectors represented are industrials (66.26%), energy (16.27%) and consumer defensive (9.83%).

d79e8239cbacd736ae4fcb385a126f12.png

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Graham Griffin

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)