Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1534) 

US Stocks Close Higher Tuesday

Nasdaq gains 0.50%

December 08, 2020 | About: PFE +3.18% LXRX +78.03% IGMS +57.75% PFE +3.18% TSLA +1.27%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,173.88 on Tuesday with a gain of 104.09 points or 0.35%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,702.25 for a gain of 10.29 points or 0.28%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,582.77 for a gain of 62.83 points or 0.50%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 20.56 for a loss of 0.74 points or 3.47%.

Tuesday's market movers

U.S. stocks were higher Tuesday on positive vaccine news. The U.K. began to administer Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Covid-19 vaccine. U.S. officials also said that Pfizer's vaccine meets the efficacy thresholds, setting it up for a possible approval later this week.

Across the board:

  • Biotech led gains for the day.
  • Energy stocks were higher on potential economic improvements from the vaccine.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) +78.03%
  • IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) +57.75%
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) +3.20%
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained another 1.27% on news of a capital raise.

In other news:

  • A federal judge blocked a ban on TikTok.
  • The NFIB Business Optimism Index decreased to 101.4 in November from 104.
  • Unit labor costs decreased 6.6% in the third quarter and nonfarm productivity increased 4.6%.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.080% , 42-day bills at a rate of 0.070% and three-year notes at a rate of 0.211%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,917.78 for a gain of 26.53 points or 1.40%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,090.78 for a gain of 9.74 points or 0.90%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,274.21 for a gain of 198.27 points or 1.52%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,895.26 for a gain of 56.78 points or 0.64%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,249.57 for a gain of 13.11 points or 0.59%; the S&P 100 at 1,696.04 for a gain of 4.96 points or 0.29%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,635.72 for a gain of 39.25 points or 0.31%; the Russell 3000 at 2,210.94 for a gain of 8.79 points or 0.40%; the Russell 1000 at 2,087.26 for a gain of 6.92 points or 0.33%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,603.14 for a gain of 151.65 points or 0.39%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 691.53 for a gain of 1.95 points or 0.28%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

