First Eagle Commentary: Distinguishing Value From Valuation

Recent Growth Outperformance Obscures Longer-Term Trends

The outperformance of growth stocks in the years following the global financial crisis has been well documented, and the contrast has become only more pronounced since the end of 2019, driven in part by dynamics that emerged in the wake of the Covid-19-related disruptions of first quarter 2020.

Over the past decade the difference in performance between growth and value has been meaningful, but it falls within the historical norms of cyclical variation:1

The MSCI World Index grew at an annualized rate of 9.4% .

. The MSCI World Growth Index climbed 12.6% compared to the 6.0% for the MSCI World Value Index. More recent relative performance appears far less typical, however. Over the last year:1

compared to the for the MSCI World Value Index. More recent relative performance appears far less typical, however. Over the last year:1 The MSCI World Index is up 10.4% .

. The MSCI World Growth Index returned 30.5% compared to an 8.4% decline in the MSCI World Value Index.

– This nearly 39% spread almost defies belief given that the growth and value indexes have a long-term historical correlation in excess of 0.9.

Spreads between growth and value are even more pronounced in the US, perhaps not surprising given the dominance of very large US-based growth stocks in recent years.

Given the pronounced divergence, it can be easy to forget that these investment styles have traded leadership in recent decades. If one takes an even longer look back, value's performance has outpaced growth more often than not since the Great Depression.2

As shown below, the most recent period of extended value outperformance came with the collapse of the dot-com bubble in 2000 and persisted until the extraordinary policy response to the global financial crisis flooded the system with liquidity.

The relative price level of the MSCI World Growth Index now3 stands 50% higher than it was in March 2020, right before the bursting of the dot-com bubble ushered in a long period of value dominance.

Market Gains Have Been Driven by Multiple Expansion

Similarly, valuation ratios suggest that the relative multiples paid for growth stocks have reached heights not witnessed since the dot-com era. As shown below, the enterprise value/EBIT ratio of the MSCI World Growth Index relative to the MSCI World Value Index is at the highest level since 2000.

To be fair, revenue and cash flows for many growth stocks—especially the dominant mega-cap names—have benefitted from the pandemic -related acceleration of preexisting trends. The shift to virtual has provided a significant boost to companies with a strong online presence, for example, and many of these new-economy names showed impressive earnings resilience as the physical shutdown punished many of the mature-economy sectors that populate the value index.

