Jeremy Grantham's GMO 3rd-Quarter Letter

VALUE: IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

By Ben Inker and John Pease

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

After more than a decade of disappointing performance, Value stocks just experienced their worst 12-month performance in history. This has left these stocks trading at some of the cheapest levels relative to the market we have ever seen. This cheapness is robust to a variety of challenges that skeptics may raise, and this is true broadly across all major equity regions. An analysis of the sources of returns for Value since 2007 shows that more than 100% of Value's underperformance is due to falling relative valuations, confirming that under the surface the Value premium actually still exists. If Value were to continue trading at current spreads to the market and experienced the same relative fundamental performance as it has over the past 14 years, it would beat the market. The flip side of the extraordinary cheapness of Value is the expensiveness of Growth: we believe Growth stocks have entered a bubble similar to the one in 2000. While we are not sure what the catalyst will be for the deflation of the Growth bubble and the recovery for Value, there are a number of plausible candidates for one, not least the eventual recovery of the global economy over the next 12-18 months as the pandemic recedes. We believe the outlook for Value is exceedingly bright from here, particularly in a long/short framework, which can profit from Value's outperformance in both rising and falling markets.

EQUITY DISLOCATION

How To Profit From A Growth Bubble

By Ben Inker

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The current Value opportunity is reminiscent to us of previous bubbles in global markets. In several of these we built long/short portfolios for our clients and were able to capture strong returns for them as mean reversion occurred. Earlier this fall, we launched a new one, the GMO Equity Dislocation Strategy. This strategy is long undervalued stocks and short overvalued stocks globally, and we believe it has the potential to achieve the 80+% cumulative net returns we captured for clients invested in the GMO U.S. Aggressive Long/Short Strategy during the bursting of the TMT bubble. While the portfolio is certainly long Value and short Growth, it does not look much like style indices or ETFs, which we believe have excessively large sector biases and too much stock-specific risk. We are using Equity Dislocation in the multi-asset and liquid alternatives portfolios the GMO Asset Allocation team manages. For investors who are still believers in Value, we think this strategy can be a good complement to long-only Value implementations. And even for those who no longer believe in Value for the long run, we think it would still make sense to contemplate this strategy as a hedge against the risk of cyclically poorer returns to growth-oriented public and private equity portfolios after their decade of extraordinarily good returns.

It is often hard to take your mind off discomfort. The drumbeat of worry can be made louder, though, if your attempt at mental respite involves – as did mine – reading a book called Migraine.1 No matter how lyrically pain is evoked, or how well-crafted its description, it (unsurprisingly) still reminds the reader of pain. And the year is 2020. And we are Value investors.

The performance of Value from 2007 to 2019 was, to put it mildly, uninspiring. This was not altogether surprising, considering the run-up that Value had prior to that period. We at GMO did warn of the peril of investing in cheap stocks at a time when their valuations relative to the broad market looked to be at a record high.2 But the mind-numbing pain of holding Value anywhere in the world over the last 12 months has been something else entirely – it has shattered the record losses of the factor over any year-long period, tech bubble included. It is time, then, to repeat our message from last year, though this time more forcefully: no matter where you look, no matter how you slice it, Value looks cheap (see Exhibit 2).

Value's Broad Attractiveness

After a very difficult 2020, U.S. Value – as GMO defines it – now trades at the fourth percentile of relative valuation on the blend of metrics that we generally use to evaluate the group's attractiveness.3 You might object that this is a non-standard definition of Value, and if cheap stocks were chosen using some other metric they might look less interesting. To address this concern, we can analyze how attractive the cheapest half of the U.S. looks when built on 11 different metrics, including GMO's proprietary "P/Scale" (see Exhibit 3).

No matter how we define cheap stocks – whether on book, or free cashflow, or forward earnings – they look attractive relative to history. Ten of the eleven definitions of Value presented are cheaper than they've been in at least 90% of months since 1971, with the cheap half on price to income4 the misfit. The relative valuation of this group looks a little bit less compressed at the 13th percentile, but it bears mention that in the cheapest month for U.S. Value of all time – February of 2000 – the cheap half based on this one metric was a similar outlier.

Though most definitions of Value look cheap in relative terms, we often hear concerns about this attractiveness being an artifact of the universe within which we are choosing cheap stocks. If we are simply selecting the cheapest securities within the U.S., for instance, we will today be comparing beaten-down energy companies and yield-starved banks with profitable technology behemoths. These two groups should clearly have a significant pricing discrepancy. To address this, we can use industry classification standards to select the cheapest half of companies within each sector, group, or industry, looking at the relative valuations of the cheapest companies in the U.S. when we strip out the "class" bets. No matter what we do, U.S. Value still looks exceptionally cheap (see Exhibit 4).

But Value being cheap within sectors, groups, and industries doesn't assuage everyone's fears. Some people worry that Value is cheap because it is picking small caps, and small caps deserve to trade at a significant discount, particularly given the disproportionately hard hit the Covid-19 shock has had on smaller companies. Exhibit 4 – again – shows us that we can select Value exclusively within large caps or exclusively within small caps and, no matter, Value still looks quite cheap.

Perhaps it isn't about size per se, but maybe it's about the ultra-high-quality FAANGMs being quite expensive. In the broad universe and in the large cap space, even if we industry-neutralize, this might distort our view given the massive weights that these companies have. To test this, we can exclude the FAANGMs from our fishing pool and see whether Value looks cheap relative to the ex-FAANGM market.5 It does.

There are other specifications we can alter to check whether Value's cheapness is truly robust. We can exclude IT, presumably the most expensive sector in the U.S., or we can exclude Energy and Financials, presumably the least expensive sectors in the region; we can weigh securities differently, avoiding full cap weighting where large companies are likely to drive results; we can pick Value only within the high quality or junky sections of the market. Without exception, Value – at least from a historical perspective – remains exceptionally cheap.

Though history is often a good guide, it's important to recognize that markets can – and have – changed. Many of the high-flying companies of today are capital-light and R&D-heavy, a combination that with traditional accounting can lead to significant misreads of who is cheap and who isn't. If this were a substantial problem, then we should see that Value looks particularly cheap within industries where there is a lot of intangible investment,6 but not in industries where "intangibility" is low. This does not seem to be the case, as can be seen in Exhibit 5.

The new investment mix of companies is not the only change we have seen in markets. Over the past 20 years, anti-trust agencies have been significantly less active at the same time that advances in technology have brought about increasing returns to scale in industries where there previously were none. These two forces, sometimes separately and frequently in unison, have eroded competition and enabled the rise of so-called "Superstar Firms" – extraordinarily profitable, highly scalable, oligopolistic businesses. The corollary to industry superstars is that other companies within the same industries see their market share dwindle and their profitability crash, leading to compressed valuations for good reason. But when we look at the relationship between "profit concentration" – the gap between the profitability of the largest four companies within an industry and all their smaller competitors – and the attractiveness of cheap companies within industries, we again see no relationship (see Exhibit 6). In fact, Value looks cheaper in more competitive industries. This doesn't mean that Value traps within industries with a dominant company don't exist, but it does mean that low-cost companies abound even where competition is still alive and well.

Value's Prospective Returns

It's clear that Value is very cheap in relative space, and that cheap portfolios can be formed even when we avoid industries where traditional accounting does a poor job or where monopolies are wiping out the competition. This is not enough to want to invest in Value, however, if we don't believe that valuations have a reason to rise. In that case, we need to understand whether absent valuation changes – that is, even if Value were to remain as cheap as it is today – we should expect the factor to outperform.

It turns out that we should. We can see this by breaking out Value's relative returns into four pieces: its fundamental undergrowth to the market, its yield advantage (due to being cheap), the profits from selling holdings that have become expensive and replacing them with cheaper securities (what we call "rebalancing"), and changes in relative valuations.7 Given that valuations cannot trend in either direction forever, it is the first three – growth, yield, and rebalancing – that determine whether Value's structural prospects are positive or negative. And both before and after 2006, when we put those three together, we see Value outperforming the market (see Exhibit 7).

We do have reason to believe that valuations will provide a tailwind to Value, however. After all, low relative valuations for cheap stocks have generally begotten higher relative valuations in the future. Though this is congruent with investors demanding a premium for holding stocks perceived to be risky, it is also the kind of phenomena we have come to expect from watching the cycle of a style performing poorly, becoming unloved, and then suddenly surprising on the upside as investors discover that their expectations, for one reason or another, were a little (or a lot) too low.

Though our emphasis up to now has been on Value within the U.S., it is important to note that internationally – both in developed and emerging markets – Value also looks like a remarkable bargain (see Exhibit 8). In many cases, in fact, we have never seen cheap stocks looking cheaper than they do today. So, if the undergrowth of U.S. Value worries you too much, or if the quality of European Value is not to your liking, or if you deem real rates in the developed world to be too low for Value to win, we believe opportunities still abound to allocate to cheap companies at remarkably cheap levels elsewhere.

