Dorman Announces More Than 530 New Products, Featuring Several OE FIXâ„¢ Upgrades

New OE FIX 4WD front differential actuator for more than 700,000 General Motors vehicles features upgraded rubber and mesh design to improve longevity and help prevent future failures.

New OE FIX intake manifold for more than 250,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles has been reengineered to help reduce potential failure points in the factory design.

New OE FIX Power Band Clamp is first of several turbocharger boot clamps with patented curved profile designed to improve performance compared to traditional flat clamps.

COLMAR, Pa., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 530 new replacement auto parts, giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.



This month Dorman is continuing to grow its line of OE FIX™ four-wheel-drive (4WD) components with a new 4WD front differential actuator (600-102XD) for more than 700,000 General Motors SUVs and pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Blazer and S10 and GMC Jimmy and Sonoma. The original equipment 4WD differential actuators on many of these vehicles may fail when the rubber diaphragm dry rots over time and creates vacuum leaks. Dorman’s team engineered a new compound material of nitrile rubber and polyester fiber mesh, which has been designed to outlast the original equipment material. This upgrade could help eliminate the need to replace the OEM version several times during the vehicle’s lifespan.

Another exclusive OE FIX this month is Dorman’s new upgraded intake manifold (615-472) for certain Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sedona and Kia Sorento model years, with more than a combined quarter-million vehicles in operation. The original equipment intake manifold on certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles may fail when the pivot linkage connecting the two variable-intake flapper valve shafts shears from fatigue. This Dorman OE FIX intake manifold has been reengineered for greater durability. The flapper valve shafts are made from thicker material for improved strength and the shafts are supported by additional bearings to reduce stress points that could lead to failure in the factory design.

Dorman is also releasing this month the first of several patented turbocharger intercooler hose clamps (55245), called Dorman Power Band Clamps. Typical flat-style clamps apply uneven force, which could cause pressure leaks and reduce vehicle performance. These Dorman OE FIX solutions have a curved profile that is designed to create a stronger seal to better protect turbo components. They also feature a low-profile spiral screw that takes less space than the original T-bolt clamp, and requires less torque for proper installation.

In addition to 130 other exclusive solutions this month, Dorman is now unveiling a new line of pre-programmed engine control modules (ECM) – also called engine control units (ECU) or powertrain control modules (PCM) – that are all remanufactured at Dorman’s advanced electronics facility in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. With 37 ECMs now available, and a streamlined ordering system, it’s easier than ever to find and install the right unit.

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

