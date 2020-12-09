XPO Logistics Receives Green Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has received a 2020 Green Supply Chain Award for assisting its customers in achieving measurable progress with sustainability. The 2020 awards were announced by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine, an executive manual for supply and demand chain transformation.



The SDCE Green Supply Chain Awards highlight companies that make environmental sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategies, as well as the service providers that help them realize their objectives.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "There’s a great deal our industry can do to help supply chains evolve in an environmentally sound direction. XPO’s investments in efficient transportation and logistics solutions are important for our customers now and in the future. We thank SDCE for recognizing the positive impacts of our commitment.”

XPO’s Sustainability Report provides details about the company’s initiatives to increase the efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of its operations, which include facilities certified to ISO 14001 standards for environmental management.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,499 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com