Parsons Awarded $21 Million Contract to Safeguard Southern Nevada's Water Supply

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been selected by the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) to continue providing program and construction management services to improve and increase the water supply to Las Vegas. Continuing a partnership that began in 1993, the new contract will focus on water distribution and watershed sustainability.

"The Southern Nevada Water Authority is a leader in water treatment and delivery, focused on improving resiliency and addressing long-term needs of the region's growing population, through predictive, adaptive and sustainable methods," said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president, Mobility Solutions market for Parsons. "We have been privileged to support SNWA's quest for water security over the past 27 years, and we look forward to continue tackling technical challenges on behalf of the 2.2 million citizens who rely on SNWA for drinking water."

The three-year, $21 million contract includes the option for three additional three-year extensions, totaling twelve years. Parsons will support program and construction management, construction inspection, project controls, labor relations and compliance, and project management information system support.

Throughout the history of the partnership, Parsons has supported more than $4 billion of infrastructure development, helping build critical facilities and using innovative technologies and processes to meet the demands of growth and drought in Southern Nevada. Most recently, Parsons managed design and construction for a new pumping station that allows SNWA to draw water from any lake level, providing the region with greater flexibility to expand the water supply in a sustainable and efficient manner.

