"New Nielsen" Debuts at Investor Day 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) announced that at today's Investor Day it will provide a detailed view of its focused growth strategy and medium-term financial framework following its recently announced plan to sell the Nielsen Global Connect business to affiliates of Advent International Corporation. Key members of Nielsen's focused and diverse leadership team will discuss the company's solutions, technology, and transformation into the "New Nielsen," which adjusts for the planned Connect divestiture. Specific topics include:

New growth across three essential solutions: Audience Measurement, Audience Outcomes and Gracenote Content Services

A cultural shift driven by the core operating principles: Fewer, Faster, Bolder

A compelling financial model underpinned by accelerating revenue growth and improving free cash flow conversion

David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Diversity Officer commented, "This is a transformative time for Nielsen. We have redesigned our products, our business platform, and our operating model, positioning Nielsen to better deliver the solutions our clients need in the rapidly changing global media ecosystem. We are now fully aligned around three essential solutions that are designed to drive growth by leveraging a single media platform across a global digital-first footprint."

"For the New Nielsen, Audience is Everything. As the essential provider of data and analytics to the media marketplace, we have a significant opportunity to expand our role as we help our end markets better find and monetize their audiences. We are uniquely positioned as the only company that can offer a de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement solution. Yesterday's launch of Nielsen ONE, our cross-media solution, marks a major milestone for Nielsen and the media industry. We have made significant progress in our efforts to enhance value for our clients and our shareholders."

Reiterates 2020 Outlook; Will provide 2020 pro-forma outlook and preliminary 2021 outlook for the New Nielsen

The company is reiterating its recently improved full year 2020 outlook and will provide a pro-forma 2020 outlook, adjusting for the proposed sale of Nielsen Global Connect, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The company will also provide a preliminary 2021 outlook and introduce a medium-term financial framework that Nielsen expects will create significant shareholder value. The company plans to provide detailed 2021 guidance on its Q4'20 earnings call in February 2021.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 90 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

