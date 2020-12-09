RPAI Receives Prestigious Wired Certified Platinum Certification At Its One Endicott Office Development In Ashburn, Va

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that One Endicott—the office component of the One Loudoun expansion project in Ashburn, VA—received a Wired Certified Platinum rating by WiredScore, joining an elite group of commercial buildings. In addition, the existing office spaces at One Loudoun have also been Wired Certified. WiredScore designates Wired Certifications to recognize commercial real estate projects that champion cutting-edge technology in office buildings.

Wired Certified Platinum is the highest rating possible and confirms One Endicott as best-in-class across all connectivity features that matter most to tenants: leading technologies related to infrastructure, electrical resiliency, wireless network and connectivity. Wired Certification is the only internationally recognized platform for rating the infrastructure, connectivity and technology capacity of commercial buildings.

One Endicott has also been adapted to meet changing tenant demands as a result of COVID-19 while remaining in line with the Company's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governange (ESG) initiatives. One Endicott includes a state-of-the-art heating, ventilation and air conditioning system to all offices and common areas, which features a three-part filtration that includes minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) filtration, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UV-GI) lamps and photocatalysis to reduce levels of airborne biological contaminants. Touchless access has been integrated at high-impact points, including building entries, elevators, bathrooms and drinking fountains. Other features of the building further promote social distancing, including a fully open lobby staircase that spans all three office levels and direct access to the parking garage.

"Located in the heart of the One Loudoun mixed-use community offering a sought-after live, work and play experience, One Endicott delivers a state-of-the-art office environment, and we are proud of the forward-thinking approach our development team has taken to earn Wired Certified Platinum status," stated Nick Over, director of development - eastern division. "We are confident future tenants will benefit from this technologically-driven office environment with modern amenities to accommodate the needs of any business."

