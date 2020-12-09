  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

West Announces First-Quarter 2021 Dividend, 2021 Share Repurchase Program and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

December 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:WST +0%

PR Newswire

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 9, 2020

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a first-quarter 2021 dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/West Pharmaceutical Services, I)

On December 8, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for calendar-year 2021 of up to 631,000 shares of the Company's common stock from time to time on the open market or in privately-negotiated transactions, as permitted under Exchange Act Rule 10b-18. The number of shares to be repurchased and the timing of such transactions will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions. The share repurchase program is expected to be completed by December 31, 2021. The Company's previously-authorized share repurchase program will expire on December 31, 2020.

The Company also announced that management will be presenting an overview of the business at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 5:20 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. A live audio webcast of the presentations and a copy of the presentation materials will be accessible from the Company's website at www.westpharma.com/en/investors.

About West
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2019 sales of $1.84 billion reflect the daily use of more than 100 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-announces-first-quarter-2021-dividend-2021-share-repurchase-program-and-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301189021.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)