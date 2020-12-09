Intec Pharma Announces Cannabinoid Research Collaboration with GW Pharma

JERUSALEM, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) ("Intec" or "the Company") today announces it has entered into a feasibility agreement with GW Research Limited ("GW"), London, U.K. to explore using the Accordion Pill (AP) platform for an undisclosed research program.

"We are very excited to collaborate with GW," said Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma. "Through partnerships such as this, we continue to evaluate the utility of our Accordion Pill (AP) platform in the development of innovative therapeutics."

Additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. The Company's Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

For more information, visit www.intecpharma.com .

