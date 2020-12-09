Rokmaster Announces U.S. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol RKMSF

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "RKMSF", at the open of market on December 9, 2020. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RKR".

"Trading on the OTCQB will expand the Company's investor base more broadly to U.S. investors and gives Rokmaster increased exposure and liquidity in the United States," said John Mirko, President and CEO. "We are very excited to start trading on the OTCQB, which represents another step in Rokmaster's growth."

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet a minimum bid price test, be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster Resources Corp. is an emerging gold-silver and base metal developer with district scale assets in one of the world's most politically stable mining jurisdictions, British Columbia, Canada.

Rokmaster's primary assets, all located in British Columbia, consist of the Revel Ridge polymetallic gold-silver Project, currently in the exploration drilling and resource expansion phase, and the Duncan Lake Zinc-Lead Project and the Big Copper Project, which are both exploration projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rokmaster-announces-us-trading-on-the-otcqb-venture-market-under-the-symbol-rkmsf-301189064.html

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.