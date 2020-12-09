Luokung cooperates with Yiting to provide location-based commercial marketing services for more than 90,000 gas stations across China.

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies, a leading interactive location-based services company in China, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Guangdong Yiting Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yiting"). The two parties will cooperate to provide location-based commercial marketing services for more than 90,000 gas stations across China. Relying on the ecological cooperation system between Yiting and Gas Stations and the Luokung map open platform, this cooperation enables each gas station to manage its own features on the map, including but not limited to personalized landmarks, personalized navigation routes, real-time map updates and display of marketing information for gas related and non-gas related products on the site, and other personalized marketing services. With the capability of completing all relevant transactions on the map, it enables gas stations as an example of "my position that I operate in my way".

Guangdong Yiting Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading service provider of senseless and contactless payment in China's energy retail industry. Cooperating with China UnionPay, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, PetroChina, Sinopec, Sinochem, etc, it deploys a senseless payment system in gas stations, and launches services including refueling through Electric Toll Collection ("ETC"), one-key refueling and non-gas related products, which covers more than 100 million drivers, 93,000 gas stations, by collaborating with China's leading mobile gas platform and smart gas station service platform, such as Guanghui Cloud Oil, Tuan Oil, Easy Fuel, Xiaoju Refuel, Didi Refuel, Feeding Car and Smart Fueler etc.

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies and a leading interactive location-based services company in China. It provides integrated DaaS, SaaS, and PaaS services for Internet and Internet of Things of Spatial-Temporal big data based on its patented technology. Based on geographic information systems and intelligent Spatial-Temporal big data, it establishes city-level and industry-level digital twin holographic data models to actively serve smart cities, intelligent transportation, smart industry, LBS. http://www.luokung.com

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

