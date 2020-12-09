JinkoSolar is Listed in Weekly Toyo Keizai's "Top 100 New Enterprises in China"

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE:NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that "Weekly Toyo Keizai", an authoritative business and finance magazine in Japan, has listed JinkoSolar in its latest ranking of "China's Top 100 New Enterprises". Weekly Toyo Keizai shortlisted 100 authoritative Chinese companies based on statistics such as company scale, development and technical capabilities, and on the company's latest financial performance for 2019 and the first half of 2020. JinkoSolar ranked 19th among China's top 100 new enterprises in terms of revenue growth, revenue growth rate, profit margin growth and profit margin growth rate. JinkoSolar was ranked 6th based on profit margin growth rate for an individual enterprise.

Weekly Toyo Keizai's ranking measures a company's business scalability, corporate development capacity and technical capabilities, and demonstrates JinkoSolar's positioning on global manufacturing and market reach, global supply chain management, industry leadership in product strategy, customer service and brand recognition.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "We are very proud to be listed among China's top enterprises and this recognition validates our efforts to drive innovation, and optimize our PV products and operations. As a well-known global PV manufacturer, our teams have been actively seeking new opportunities to expand our market share around the world while promoting the high-quality development of the global renewable energy industry. As a Chinese company, our growing list of international awards and recognition every year continues to be a testament to our hard work and the success of our comprehensive strategy that continues to accelerate our growth on a global scale."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Hong Kong, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

