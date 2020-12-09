Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary November 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

PR Newswire
HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2020
HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of November 30, 2020 of $124.5 billion and $126.1 billion (including $1.5 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
November 30, 2020
October 31, 2020
Long-Term:
Open-End Funds (1)
$
47,378
$
43,582
Closed-End Funds
5,924
5,697
Exchange Traded Funds
758
547
Retail Separate Accounts
27,920
25,162
Institutional Accounts
38,502
36,125
Structured Products
4,043
4,048
Total Long-Term
124,525
115,161
Liquidity (2)
1,543
1,395
Total
$
126,068
$
116,556
(1)
Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)
(2)
Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 12 Warning Signs with NAS:VRTS. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:VRTS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:VRTS
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:VRTS
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-november-30-2020-assets-under-management-301189806.html
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.