Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary November 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

December 09, 2020 | About: NAS:VRTS -0.56%

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of November 30, 2020 of $124.5 billion and $126.1 billion (including $1.5 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)





By Product Type:

November 30, 2020


October 31, 2020

Long-Term:




Open-End Funds (1)

$

47,378



$

43,582


Closed-End Funds

5,924



5,697


Exchange Traded Funds

758



547


Retail Separate Accounts

27,920



25,162


Institutional Accounts

38,502



36,125


Structured Products

4,043



4,048


Total Long-Term

124,525



115,161






Liquidity (2)

1,543



1,395


Total

$

126,068



$

116,556




(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.


