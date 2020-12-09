Allegiant Reports November 2020 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for November 2020.

"Over the course of the last several weeks, we have seen a deceleration of bookings coupled with an increase in cancellations related to recent surges in COVID-19 cases and new travel restrictions," stated Drew Wells, vice president of revenue. "Average daily bookings were roughly $3 million during the month of October, whereas November daily bookings averaged roughly $2.2 million. There continues to be a divergence in terms of strength between peak travel periods and non-peak periods, with peak days showing far more resiliency, a trend expected to hold through the Christmas holiday. We continue to approach demand as we have since the onset of the pandemic by maintaining a wide selling presence and cutting capacity as dictated by demand trends. Despite recent booking weakness, fourth quarter capacity reductions are still expected to be roughly 15 percent as compared with prior year."

November 2020 November 2019 Change Passengers 682,976 1,101,346 (38.0%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 596,377 962,614 (38.0%) Available seat miles (000) 1,034,482 1,197,831 (13.6%) Load factor 57.6% 80.4% (22.8pts) Departures 6,940 8,189 (15.3%) Average stage length (miles) 861 857 0.5%

November 2020 November 2019 Change Passengers 692,327 1,129,065 (38.7%) Available seat miles (000) 1,065,731 1,255,381 (15.1%) Departures 7,201 8,739 (17.6%) Average stage length (miles) 854 841 1.5%

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

$ per gallon November 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $1.39









Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

