  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Allegiant Reports November 2020 Traffic

December 09, 2020 | About: NAS:ALGT -1.31%

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for November 2020.

"Over the course of the last several weeks, we have seen a deceleration of bookings coupled with an increase in cancellations related to recent surges in COVID-19 cases and new travel restrictions," stated Drew Wells, vice president of revenue. "Average daily bookings were roughly $3 million during the month of October, whereas November daily bookings averaged roughly $2.2 million. There continues to be a divergence in terms of strength between peak travel periods and non-peak periods, with peak days showing far more resiliency, a trend expected to hold through the Christmas holiday. We continue to approach demand as we have since the onset of the pandemic by maintaining a wide selling presence and cutting capacity as dictated by demand trends. Despite recent booking weakness, fourth quarter capacity reductions are still expected to be roughly 15 percent as compared with prior year."

Scheduled Service



November 2020

November 2019

Change

Passengers

682,976

1,101,346

(38.0%)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

596,377

962,614

(38.0%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,034,482

1,197,831

(13.6%)

Load factor

57.6%

80.4%

(22.8pts)

Departures

6,940

8,189

(15.3%)

Average stage length (miles)

861

857

0.5%


Total System*



November 2020

November 2019

Change

Passengers

692,327

1,129,065

(38.7%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,065,731

1,255,381

(15.1%)

Departures

7,201

8,739

(17.6%)

Average stage length (miles)

854

841

1.5%

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results




$ per gallon

November 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$1.39





Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Sherry Wilson

email: [email protected]


email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-november-2020-traffic-301189942.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)