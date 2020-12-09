  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CFO Chad M Cohen Sold $1.5 million of Shares

December 09, 2020 | About: ADPT -1.52%

CFO of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Cohen (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of ADPT on 12/08/2020 at an average price of $51.24 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $7.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.79 with and P/S ratio of 71.92. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 50,040 shares of ADPT stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $46.99. The price of the stock has increased by 10.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Chad M Cohen sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $51.24. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of ADPT stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $50.41. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.
  • Chief Business Development Off Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of ADPT stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $48.87. The price of the stock has increased by 5.98% since.
  • SVP and General Counsel Stacy L Taylor sold 2,880 shares of ADPT stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $46.31. The price of the stock has increased by 11.83% since.
  • Chief Business Development Off Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of ADPT stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $48.86. The price of the stock has increased by 6% since.
  • Chief People Officer Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of ADPT stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $47.68. The price of the stock has increased by 8.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADPT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)