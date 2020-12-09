  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) President and CEO Ralph A. Clark Sold $825,250 of Shares

December 09, 2020 | About: SSTI -2.77%

President and CEO of Shotspotter Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ralph A. Clark (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of SSTI on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $33.01 a share. The total sale was $825,250.

ShotSpotter Inc is the leader in gunfire detection and location technology providing the trusted, scalable and reliable gunfire alert and analysis. ShotSpotter Inc has a market cap of $377.330 million; its shares were traded at around $32.98 with a P/E ratio of 142.77 and P/S ratio of 8.81.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 25,000 shares of SSTI stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $33.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.09% since.
  • President and CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of SSTI stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $33.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Pascal Levensohn sold 7,000 shares of SSTI stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $33.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.
  • Sr. VP Operations Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of SSTI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $29.4. The price of the stock has increased by 12.18% since.
  • Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of SSTI stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $29.15. The price of the stock has increased by 13.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SSTI, click here

.

