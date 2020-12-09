Semtech Corp (SMTC) President and CEO Mohan Maheswaran Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Semtech Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mohan Maheswaran (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of SMTC on 12/08/2020 at an average price of $70.52 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Semtech Corp is a provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. These products are found in enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and other end markets. Semtech Corp has a market cap of $4.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.48 with a P/E ratio of 97.86 and P/S ratio of 8.09. Semtech Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ye Jane Li sold 7,500 shares of SMTC stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $71.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.17% since.

EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 13,332 shares of SMTC stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $70.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.81% since.

VP Michael W Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of SMTC stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $70.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.05% since.

EVP and GM Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of SMTC stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $70.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.59% since.

Director Bruce C Edwards sold 30,045 shares of SMTC stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $70.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.36% since.

