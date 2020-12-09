  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sprout Social Inc (SPT) President and CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sold $985,400 of Shares

December 09, 2020 | About: SPT -2.8%

President and CEO of Sprout Social Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justyn Russell Howard (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of SPT on 12/08/2020 at an average price of $49.27 a share. The total sale was $985,400.

Sprout Social Inc has a market cap of $2.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.98 with and P/S ratio of 20.22. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Sprout Social Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of SPT stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $49.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of SPT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $48.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.
  • CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of SPT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $44.7. The price of the stock has increased by 9.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of SPT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $48.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer, 10% Owner Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 119,977 shares of SPT stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $43.08. The price of the stock has increased by 13.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPT, click here

.

