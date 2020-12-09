Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO of Ptc Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stuart Walter Peltz (insider trades) sold 20,017 shares of PTCT on 12/07/2020 at an average price of $61.42 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

PTC Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, proprietary small-molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. PTC Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $4.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.99 with and P/S ratio of 11.13. PTC Therapeutics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with PTC Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTCT stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.62% since.

