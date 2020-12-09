  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) EVP and Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey W Sherman Sold $7.4 million of Shares

December 09, 2020 | About: HZNP -1.92%

EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Sherman (insider trades) sold 103,842 shares of HZNP on 12/08/2020 at an average price of $71.02 a share. The total sale was $7.4 million.

Horizon Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a market cap of $15.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.10 with a P/E ratio of 19.14 and P/S ratio of 8.32. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Horizon Therapeutics PLC. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey W Sherman sold 103,842 shares of HZNP stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $71.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.
  • Sr VP & Princ. Acctg Officer Miles W Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of HZNP stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $75.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HZNP, click here

.

