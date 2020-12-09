  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) EVP Peggy H Eddens Sold $695,054 of Shares

December 09, 2020 | About: WSFS -1.01%

EVP of Wsfs Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peggy H Eddens (insider trades) sold 16,312 shares of WSFS on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $42.61 a share. The total sale was $695,054.

WSFS Financial Corp is a savings and loan holding company, which provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as retail deposit and cash management services. WSFS Financial Corp has a market cap of $2.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.96 with a P/E ratio of 21.39 and P/S ratio of 3.29. The dividend yield of WSFS Financial Corp stocks is 1.12%. GuruFocus rated WSFS Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with WSFS Financial Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Peggy H Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $42.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.53% since.
  • EVP Paul S Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $39.58. The price of the stock has increased by 6.01% since.
  • EVP Stephen P Clark sold 5,658 shares of WSFS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $41.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WSFS, click here

.

