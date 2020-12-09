T-mobile Us Inc (TMUS) EVP, General Counsel & Sec. David A Miller Sold $2 million of Shares

EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of T-mobile Us Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A Miller (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of TMUS on 12/08/2020 at an average price of $132.33 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

T-Mobile US Inc is a US-based wireless company which provides wireless communications services, including voice, messaging and data in the postpaid, prepaid and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices and accessories. T-Mobile US Inc has a market cap of $162.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.12 with a P/E ratio of 42.87 and P/S ratio of 2.33. T-Mobile US Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with T-Mobile US Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

