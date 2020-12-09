Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) CFO Brian J Magstadt Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian J Magstadt (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of SSD on 12/07/2020 at an average price of $90.48 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc through its subsidiary designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated shearwalls and concrete construction products. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc has a market cap of $3.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.76 with a P/E ratio of 21.51 and P/S ratio of 3.25. The dividend yield of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc stocks is 1.02%. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James S Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of SSD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $94.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.14% since.

