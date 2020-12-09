Si-bone Inc (SIBN) Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn Sold $971,200 of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Si-bone Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Dunn (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SIBN on 12/07/2020 at an average price of $24.28 a share. The total sale was $971,200.

SI-BONE Inc has a market cap of $830.080 million; its shares were traded at around $25.65 with and P/S ratio of 9.82.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SIBN stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $24.28. The price of the stock has increased by 5.64% since.

Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn sold 4,493 shares of SIBN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $23.82. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Laura Francis sold 3,925 shares of SIBN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $23.82. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John Gordon Freund sold 147,886 shares of SIBN stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $23.32. The price of the stock has increased by 9.99% since.

GC & Chief Compliance Officer Michael A Pisetsky sold 702 shares of SIBN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $23.82. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Anthony J Recupero sold 1,610 shares of SIBN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $23.82. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SIBN, click here