Carvana Co (CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sold $2.6 million of Shares

Carvana Co is an eCommerce platform for buying used cars. It uses proprietary algorithms to optimize its nationally pooled inventory of over 7,300 vehicles, inspect and recondition our vehicles and operate its own logistics network. Carvana Co has a market cap of $43.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $255.50 with and P/S ratio of 3.09. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Carvana Co. .

CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $259.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.

CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $249.74. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.

10% Owner Ernest C. Garcia Ii sold 22,715 shares of CVNA stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $257.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.

10% Owner Ernest C. Garcia Ii sold 17,285 shares of CVNA stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $248.7. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.

COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $259.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.

10% Owner Ernest C. Garcia Ii sold 6,533 shares of CVNA stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $241.09. The price of the stock has increased by 5.98% since.

10% Owner Ernest C. Garcia Ii sold 33,467 shares of CVNA stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $234.84. The price of the stock has increased by 8.8% since.

