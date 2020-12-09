Carriage Services Inc (CSV) CEO Melvin C Payne Bought $870,580 of Shares

CEO of Carriage Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Melvin C Payne (insider trades) bought 29,000 shares of CSV on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $30.02 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $870,580.

Carriage Services Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. It operates Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It provides funeral services and sell related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. Carriage Services Inc has a market cap of $536.410 million; its shares were traded at around $29.85 with a P/E ratio of 51.47 and P/S ratio of 1.72. The dividend yield of Carriage Services Inc stocks is 1.13%. Carriage Services Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Carriage Services Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Carriage Services Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Melvin C Payne bought 29,000 shares of CSV stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $30.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.57% since.

