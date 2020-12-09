Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. Buys Unity Software Inc, Global Blue Group Holding AG, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Global Blue Group Holding AG, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Unity Software Inc (U) - 43,304,557 shares, 46.39% of the total portfolio. New Position SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 130,116,606 shares, 32.48% of the total portfolio. Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) - 129,844,372 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 1,899,962 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) - 9,256,755 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $152.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.39%. The holding were 43,304,557 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $0 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.08%. The holding were 129,844,372 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 3,030,303 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $371.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.