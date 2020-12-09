Posiflex Wins Taiwan Excellence Award with All-In-One POS and Introduces an Exciting New Line of Kiosks

[url="]Posiflex+Technology%2C+Inc.[/url], a global leader in Point of Sale (POS), self-service kiosks, and embedded computing technologies. Posiflex has been focused on product applications of retail market trends and endeavors to improve users’ operational efficiency with cutting edge technology since its foundation in 1984. Posiflex is honored to receive the Taiwan Excellence Award 2021 for its innovative all-in-one Android POS, [url="]HS-3314A[/url].

The Ministry of Economic Affairs Taiwan established the Taiwan Excellence Awards in 1993. Eligible candidates are subjected to cover four major aspects of “R&D”, “Design”, “Quality” and “Marketing” to identify outstanding products that offer “Innovative Value” while being “made in Taiwan”. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government internationally to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses.The HS-3314A series is a 14” Android 9.0 PCAP touch POS system with a built-in printer and designed with the high-performance Rockchip RK3399 platform and various peripherals. Built with unique innovation and a compact body, HS-3314A is equipped with a high-speed, detachable thermal receipt printer. Its innovative screwless and modular design not only makes installation simple and maintenance easy but also allows for a variety of peripherals including a secondary display, MSR, fingerprint sensor, and barcode scanner. The whole system greatly improves retailer operation and work efficiency with space-saving design and reduced downtime.Not only has Posiflex been building the best POS systems for the retail industry, but it is also in sync with the rapid rise of self-service technology. As the world has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, it has unleashed a demand for safety-conscious products such as self-service kiosks. Posiflex introduces the new [url="]Mercury+EK+Series[/url] to its sophisticated self-service solutions to help operators succeed with the rising need for the self-service kiosk. Built to be compact and functional, the Mercury EK Series is available in 15” PCAP touch screen in landscape mode while 15.6” & 21.5” touch screens are available in both landscape and portrait mode. Designed with flexibility in mind, the Mercury EK Series can deploy as either countertop or floor-standing as well as customizable with peripherals including NFC/RFID reader, fingerprint sensor, 2D scanner, status indicator, and an EMV payment device. The versatility of the Mercury EK Series allows retailers to customize as their businesses need. They are also engineered for single-user assembly and ease of maintenance, thus reducing costs of deployment and service. With all the flexibility and user-friendly features, the Mercury EK Series can serve as an extension of employees, handling mundane tasks while allowing employees to focus on providing better customer service, therefore creating more demand and business for retailers.With the award-winning all-in-one POS HS-3314A and the small-footprint kiosk Mercury EK Series, Posiflex provides POS/Kiosk solutions with variety and quality for the retail industry to meet customers’ various demands as well as create exceptional consumer experiences.[url="]Posiflex[/url] has designed and manufactured world-class POS solutions for more than 30 years. Since 2016, the company has acquired [url="]KIOSK[/url] and [url="]Portwell[/url], further expanding into self-service and embedded PC offerings. The global Posiflex Group is in place to provide world-class B2B Serviced IoT solutions.

