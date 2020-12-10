Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces $6.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional and accredited investors providing for the purchase and sale of 2,448,980 shares of the Company's common stock at a purchase price of $2.45 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds to Xenetic of approximately $6.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by Xenetic.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, working capital, and for the advancement of the XCART™ platform, the Company's differentiated, proprietary approach to personalized CAR T therapy in development for the treatment of multiple tumor types of B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The shares described above are being offered by Xenetic pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227572) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 27, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on October 12, 2018. Such shares may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at [email protected] or by phone at (646) 975-6996.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART™ has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen®, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen® has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and receives royalty payments under this agreement.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: expectations that the registered direct offering will result in gross proceeds to Xenetic of approximately $6.0 million before the deduction of placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by Xenetic; our anticipated uses for the net proceeds of the offering; expectations regarding the anticipated closing date of the offering; ; our plans to initially apply the XCART technology to advance cell-based therapeutics by targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas; our expectations that XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications; our plans to leverage PolyXen® by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and our expectation regarding receipt of royalty payments under the exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual activities, performance, achievements, or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual activities, performance, achievements, or results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the acquisition of XCART; (2) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company following completion of the acquisition of XCART; (3) failure to realize the anticipated potential of the XCART or PolyXen technology; (4) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (5) the ability of the Company to complete the registered direct offering (6) the Company's use of proceeds from the registered direct offering; and (7) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, general economic and business conditions, including potential adverse effects of public health issues, such as the COVID-19 outbreak on economic activity, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new product candidates and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

