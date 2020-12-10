Orosur Mining Inc Announces Director Dealings and Exercise of Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces that on 9 December 2020, Brad George, CEO of the Company, acquired 50,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company ("Common Shares"), Louis Castro, Non-Executive Chairman, acquired 47,000 Common Shares, and Thomas Masney (Non-Executive Director) acquired 10,000 Common Shares.
Following these purchases, Brad George is interested in 50,000 Common Shares, representing 0.03 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital, Louis Castro is interested in 47,000 Common Shares representing 0.03 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital, and Thomas Masney is interested in 10,000 Common Shares, representing 0.005 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
Exercise of options
The Company has also approved the issue of 100,000 Common Shares following the exercise of options by an employee.
Application has been made for the 100,000 Common Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around 15 December 2020.
Following Admission and for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 187,158,753 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the issued share capital of the Company.
Following Admission, the Company will have 2,748,315 options outstanding.
For further information, please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
[email protected]
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
[email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
1. Brad George
2. Louis Castro
3. Thomas Masney
4. Joaquin Sarroca
2.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Position / status
1. CEO
2. Non-Executive Chairman
3. Non-Executive Director
4. Legal counsel
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Orosur Mining Inc.
b)
LEI
213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
c)
Description of the financial instrument
Common shares of no par value each
ISIN: CA6871961059
d)
Nature of the transaction
1, 2 and 3. Purchase of shares
4. Exercise of options
e)
Price(s) and volume(s)
f)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
See above.
g)
Date of the transaction
9 December 2020
h)
Place of the transaction
1,2 and 3. AIM
4. Off market transaction
