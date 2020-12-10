Efma and Accenture Launch 6th Annual Innovation in Insurance Awards











Efma and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are now accepting applications for the sixth annual Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards, which recognize insurers and insurtechs that are transforming the insurance industry.Established in 2016, the awards celebrate the most innovative projects and ideas in insurance and provide a forum for organizations to share best practices. Last year’s awards received 360 entries from 240 insurance companies across 45 countries.The categories for the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards 2021 are:Companies can submit their entries [url="]online[/url] by April 2, 2021.Each entry will be assessed using three criteria: originality; strategic capacity to generate long-term competitive edge and return on investment; and adaptability for use in other markets and countries.Winners will be selected by a panel of judges of senior insurers and an online vote by Efma members and non-members from insurance institutions. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on June 3.“These awards continually highlight the most forward-thinking players in the industry,” said Jean-Marc Pailhol, Efma’s new chairman. “We have seen the pandemic accelerate industry trends that were already changing the industry, including increased digitization, new ecosystems and open insurance. Our awards program will show how insurers are improving, transforming or even reinventing their organization, offerings and business model to face the new reality in front of them. We are already excited to discover the innovative tools and initiatives they are implementing.”Jean-François Gasc, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Insurance strategy industry group in Europe, said, “Leading insurers and insurtechs are developing innovative tools that are reimagining the traditional role insurance has played in peoples’ lives. The Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance awards aim to recognize those exciting players who are putting the customer at the heart of their business and innovating in the insurance industry, particularly at a time when digital services have never been so important.”To find out more about the awards and how to submit an entry, visit [url="]innovationininsurance.efma.com[/url] or follow the conversation on Twitter at #InsAwards21.A global non-profit organization established in 1971 by banks and insurance companies, Efma facilitates networking between decision-makers. It provides quality insights to help banks and insurance companies make the right decisions to foster innovation and drive their transformation. Over 3,300 brands in 130 countries are Efma members. Headquartered in Paris.Offices in London, Brussels, Andorra, Stockholm, Bratislava, Dubai, Milan, Montreal, Istanbul, Beijing, Tokyo and Singapore. Learn more: [url="]www.efma.com[/url]Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [url="]www.accenture.com[/url].Accenture’s Insurance Practice helps P&C insurers, life carriers and reinsurers to redefine their business and operating models, enhance the digital experience for customers, and position themselves for growth in a digital economy. To learn more, visit: [url="]www.accenture.com%2Fus-en%2Findustries%2Finsurance-index[/url]Copyright © 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

