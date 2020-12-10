iQIYI Showcases Strong Year at Scream Night 2021 Gala Event

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, held its annual signature iQIYI Scream Night 2021 online on December 5 and 6. During the event, the Company handed out 40 honorary awards across various categories, from drama and variety shows, to music and film, recognizing outstanding performers and high-quality content seen across iQIYI's entertainment landscape in 2020.

Thanks to iQIYI's keen insights of the entertainment industry and its thorough analysis of users' requirement for entertainment, Scream Night has become a bellwether in the entertainment industry.

In the drama category, a number of iQIYI-produced series were honored with awards. The Bad Kids, a short suspense drama from the widely acclaimed Mist Theater content library, won "Blockbuster Drama Series of the Year" while other Mist theater series made it into the "Top 10 Drama Series of the Year." In the variety show category, Youth with You Season 2, won "Variety Show of the Year". The Rap of China 2020 and I'm CZR Season 2 won "IP-based Variety Shows of the Year", with musicians Kris Wu, Zhou Yan (aka GAI), and Switch GodLes respectively awarded as "Singer-Songwriter of the Year", "Rapper of the Year" and "New Singer of the Year."

Scream Night 2021 also featured a movie section. Huang Bo, Shen Teng, Peng Yuchang and other actors received awards for their brilliant performances in movies such as My People, My Homeland, Leap, The Eight Hundred and The Sacrifice. Director, Guan Hu was awarded "Director of the Year."

Over the last few years, iQIYI has focused on building up its own IP-centered content ecosystem, covering a range of entertainment genres such as movies, dramas, variety shows, animation, literature and interactive content.

At a time when users' demands become more fragmented and diversified, the entertainment industry should analyze data to accurately match users' preference with their content feed. To this end, iQIYI implements a more detailed categorization of its content to cater to a wider group of audience.

For example, "Mist Theater", is a fine-tuned collection of dramas which garnered the attention of the industry and users alike, further bolstering the Company's brand influence. iQIYI also launched several new variety shows this year such as Dimension Nova and Let's Sacalaca as vertical content for targeted audiences.

At this year's event, iQIYI adhered to its core values of universal participation. For instance, the Company enhanced user engagement by creating hashtag campaigns on Weibo before the event. Throughout the 48-hour online carnival, iQIYI delivered a feast of entertainment to the world, and showcased the variety and quality of its content in 2020 and some key trends of the year ahead.

