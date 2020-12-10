Kosmos Energy Completes Farm Down of Exploration Assets to Shell

[url="]Kosmos+Energy[/url] (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed the previously announced transaction with B.V. Dordtsche Petroleum Maatschappij (“Shell”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (LSE: RDSA), to farm down interests in Suriname, Sao Tome & Principe and Namibia for approximately $95 million, plus future contingent payments of up to $100 million. The transfer of interests in South Africa is expected to take place in 2021.Andrew G. Inglis, Kosmos Energy’s chairman and chief executive officer said: “We are pleased to complete this transaction with Shell on schedule. The proceeds enable Kosmos to strengthen the balance sheet while accelerating high graded exploration opportunities in proven basins. The contingent payments locked into the agreement with Shell ensure we retain upside from frontier exploration with no further investment.”Kosmos has allocated up to one-third of the initial proceeds for two high-quality infrastructure-led exploration prospects in the Gulf of Mexico, each offering hub scale potential with a low-cost, lower-carbon development scheme. The first test on the Winterfell prospect is currently drilling with results expected early next year. The company expects to use the remainder of the proceeds to reduce borrowings outstanding under its credit facilities.Post completion of the transaction, Kosmos retains a focused exploration portfolio with over six billion barrels of gross resource potential in proven basins in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit [url="]www.kosmosenergy.com[/url].

