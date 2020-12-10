Highlights of Adobe's 4th-Quarter Earnings Report

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) released its fourth-quarter results before the market opened on Dec. 10. The software provider posted strong results, surpassing earnings and revenue expectations.

Earnings highlights

Adobe registered adjusted earnings per share of $2.81 for the fourth quarter, which grew roughly 23% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts had anticipated earnings of $2.66 per share.

Revenue of $3.42 billion inched up 14% from the prior-year quarter and beat expectations of $3.36 billion. The robust growth was due to strong demand for the company's Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products.

Reflecting on fiscal year 2020 and the latest quarter, President and CEO Shantanu Narayen said:

"Adobe delivered record Q4 and FY20 revenue performance amidst an unprecedented macroeconomic environment. As the undisputed leader in three growing categories - creativity, digital documents and customer experience management - we are well-positioned to capture the massive market opportunity ahead of us in 2021 and beyond."

Segment performance

The Digital Media segment saw revenue grow 20% to $2.50 billion. Within the segment, the Creative Cloud division's sales increased to $2.08 billion, while Document Cloud sales came in at $411 million. The annualized recurring revenue, a metric that shows the value of a subscription-based company's subscriber base, for the digital media group climbed to $10.18 billion.

In the Digital Experience segment, revenue stood at $877 million. The segment also includes Advertising Cloud revenue.

The company reported revenue in three categories, namely subscription, product and services and support. Subscription revenue climbed 20.8% to $3.1 billion. However, product revenue was down 24% to $127 million and service and support revenue plummeted 26% to $182 million.

Insights

Adobe's key creative platform, Photoshop, has been quite instrumental in taking photography to graphic design. The company's mobile applications such as Photoshop on iPad, Lightroom and Photoshop Express have been continuously witnessing growing demand. The application for handheld devices is turning out to be one of the company's strongest offerings with a solid pipeline.

Looking forward

Adobe said that Creative Cloud and Adobe Sign will continue to play an active role in the near term, given that the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns has compelled businesses across the U.S. to do more work online.

For fiscal 2021, the company anticipates total revenue of $15.15 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $11.20. As far as the first quarter is concerned, Adobe expects total revenue to come in at $3.75 billion, while adjusted earnings per share is projected to be $2.78.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: