  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend Increase

December 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:BMY -1.18%


[url="]Bristol+Myers+Squibb[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-nine cents ($.49) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.



This amount represents an 8.9% increase in the quarterly dividend over last year’s quarterly rate of forty-five cents ($.45) per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2021 is $1.96 per share. This marks the twelfth consecutive fiscal year that Bristol Myers Squibb increased its dividend payouts.



In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 2, 2021.



About Bristol Myers Squibb



Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at [url="]BMS.com[/url] or follow us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], and [url="]Instagram[/url].



Corporatefinancial-news

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210006087/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)