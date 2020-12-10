Brunswick Corporation Awarded Community Support Initiative Award during 2020 Boat Builder Awards

METTAWA, Ill., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (: BC) was named one of two companies to win the Community Support Initiative Boat Builders Award today during the 2020 virtual METSTRADE Show.

The Community Support Initiative represents a new 2020 category established in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Brunswick and its employees were recognized for demonstrating great social awareness by channeling resources, expertise and manufacturing capabilities to aid the communities in which they live and work as well as providing COVID-19 crisis support.

“We are honored to win the Community Support Initiative Award and thank the judges for recognizing our efforts to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and their families above all else,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “We understand the important role we play, not just as the leader in the marine industry, but as a leader in our global communities. It is incumbent upon us to make a difference and do our part to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.”

Brunswick has been praised throughout the year for its commitment to helping workers on the frontlines fight against COVID-19.

“Brunswick Corporation is well deserving of our Community Support Initiative award in 2020 as they did a fantastic job of stepping up to support their communities once COVID-19 hit,” said Ed Slack, IBI Editor-in-Chief. “Given the unique times we find ourselves in, we felt this year’s Awards was the perfect opportunity to highlight the heroic work undertaken by many of our boatbuilders and their employees in keeping the industry moving forward in these uncertain times. From making masks, to donating time and money as well as ensuring that the health and safety of their employees remained their top priority, Brunswick should be commended for their efforts.”

The Boat Builder Awards were initiated by METSTRADE and International Boat Industry magazine (IBI) in 2015 to recognize the business achievements of leisure boat builders, as well as the teams and individuals that make them successful. It has since then grown to become a prestigious and widely recognized awards program.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

