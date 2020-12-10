  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Penumbra, Inc.

December 10, 2020 | About: PEN -6.24%

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra” or the “Company”) (: PEN). The investigation focuses on whether Penumbra issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning the Company’s scientific research.

On December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up short report, alleging that some of the company’s scientific research pieces appear to have been authored by a fake individual.

On this news the Company’s shares fell by $19.95 per share, or approximately 9%, to close at $204.07 per share on December 8, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Penumbra securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEwMDU1MSMzODY2OTExIzIwMjA2Njk=
be375079-eba2-4344-a3ac-1f0727bdc7ab

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)