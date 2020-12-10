  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Ondas Holdings Inc. to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference on December 14

December 10, 2020 | About: NAS:ONDS +0%


Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets (“Ondas” or the “Company”), announced that it will be presenting online at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Monday, December 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET. At the conference, the Company’s presentation on its unique technology and long-term growth opportunity will be followed by Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.



To register for the live broadcast of the virtual event, please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fve.mysequire.com[/url].



A copy of the Company’s presentation will be accessible on its Investor Relations page located at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.ondas.com%2F[/url].



About Ondas Holdings Inc.


Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. The Company’s standards-based, multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today’s legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. These markets require reliable, secure broadband communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's FullMAX technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ FullMAX technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit [url="]www.ondas.com[/url] or follow Ondas Networks on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].



Forward-Looking Statements


Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events.



These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2020, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020, and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210006069/en/


