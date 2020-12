CI Financial Announces Pricing of US$700 Million Notes Offering

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of US$700 million aggregate principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2030.CI intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, and the remainder of the net proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2020 and is subject to certain customary conditions. The notes, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (“MJDS”) in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.BofA Securities, Inc. is acting as book-running manager for the offering, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as joint-lead manager.The offering is being made by way of a preliminary prospectus supplement dated December 10, 2020 to CI’s existing short form base shelf prospectus dated December 4, 2020, which forms a part of and is included in CI’s registration statement on Form F-10, filed in the United States with the SEC under the MJDS. A final prospectus supplement in respect of the offering of the notes will be filed with the Ontario Securities Commission in Canada and the SEC.Copies of these documents may be obtained without charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. Investors may also obtain copies of the prospectus for the offering by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department; Telephone: 1-800-294-1322, Email: [email protected] CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised approximately C$202.6 billion in assets as at October 31, 2020. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), CI Investment Services Inc., Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, One Capital Management, LLC, and Surevest LLC. CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX.

