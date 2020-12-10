  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Albany International Declares Dividend

December 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:AIN -1.34%


The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable January 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 22, 2020.



About Albany International Corp.



Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at [url="]www.albint.com[/url].

